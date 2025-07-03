 Skip to main content
Ilia Topuria of Spain strikes Charles Oliveira of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Nolan Walker/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

The Knockouts | 2025 Half-Year Awards

The Highly Unofficial Half-Year Awards Season Continues With The Best Knockouts Of The First Half Of 2025 And How We Saw Them On Fight Night…
By UFC Staff • Jul. 3, 2025

The highly unofficial half-year awards season continues with the best knockouts of the first half of 2025 and how we saw them on fight night…

1 – Ilia Topuria over Charles Oliveira

Ilia Topuria is the new lightweight champion, finishing Charles Oliveira with a clean right hook in the center of the Octagon.

The former featherweight champion delivered on his pre-fight promises, taking the fight to Oliveira and putting him out in less than half-a-round. He cut Oliveira early, got the better of their one and only grappling entanglement, and then put him to sleep with a two-punch combination where the second shot wasn’t even needed.

This was a monstrous performance by “El Matador,” who remained undefeated and collected his third straight stoppage win over a former champion and certified legend. Now 17-0 for his career, there is no telling what kind of records this ascending legend could set going forward.

2 – Mauricio Ruffy over King Green

Caio Borralho has always called Mauricio Ruffy the most talented member of the Fighting Nerds. He opened up Saturday’s UFC 313 by showing why.

Moments after tagging King Green with a right hand that got the veteran’s attention, Ruffy feinted a lead hook and then rotated, landing a spinning wheel kick to the side of the head, knocking him out cold.

This was an absolutely tremendous performance, acing the toughest test of his career in spectacular fashion. Ruffy is now 3-0 in the UFC with a pair of finishes, and is on the cusp of joining his teammates Borralho, Carlos Prates, and Jean Silva in the rankings.

What a finish, and what a run the Fighting Nerds are on right now.

3 – JooSang Yoo over Jeka Saragih

JooSang Yoo collected the most impressive debut win in the UFC this year, putting Jeka Saragih to sleep with a short counter left as the Indonesian fighter came forward with a lunging right hand. 

JooSang Yoo of South Korea reacts after a knockout victory against Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in a featherweight bout during the UFC 316 event at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
JooSang Yoo of South Korea reacts after a knockout victory against Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in a featherweight bout during the UFC 316 event at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

The shot and finish was reminiscent of Conor McGregor’s rapid knockout win over Jose Aldo, which was fitting given that the broadcast team spoke of Yoo’s time at SBG Ireland with Coach John Kavanagh, who said he saw shades of the “Notorious” in the South Korean fighter.

Just a phenomenal finish for “Zombie Jr.” in his first Octagon appearance. Without question, he is one to watch going forward in the featherweight division.

4 – Gregory Rodrigues over Jack Hermansson

Gregory Rodrigues closed out the UFC 317 prelims with a thunderous knockout of Jack Hermansson.

Gregory Rodrigues of Brazil strikes \jh in a middleweight bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Gregory Rodrigues of Brazil strikes \jh in a middleweight bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The veteran middleweights spent the opening stages of the round feeling each other out and trading individual shots, with Rodrigues getting the better of things. Late in the round, “Robocop” drew Hermansson into an exchange, landing a left hook in the fray that put his Swedish foe out on his feet, sending him crashing backwards to the canvas.

This was a massive finish and rebound win for Rodrigues, who started well, but ultimately suffered a fourth-round stoppage loss to Jared Cannonier in February. The 33-year-old Brazilian is now 4-1 over his last five bouts, and could very well find herself with a number next to her name when the rankings update.

5 – Malcolm Wellmaker over Kris Moutinho

Malcolm Wellmaker asked for a chance to compete close to home in Atlanta, and the Augusta native made the absolute most of it, collecting his second walk-off knockout win in eight weeks.

The 31-year-old showed little worry when mixing it up with the returning Kris Moutinho, taking the fight to the New England Cartel representative from the jump. Midway through the opening round, Wellmaker slammed home a kick to the body, stepped off, and clocked Moutinho with a right hook that sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap.

Now 10-0 overall and sporting a pair of nasty knockouts to begin his UFC tenure, Wellmaker is quickly becoming an emerging threat to keep close tabs on in the 135-pound weight class. A considerable step up in competition could be in the offing for the surging first-year UFC fighter.