The Knockouts | 2025 Half-Year Awards

The former featherweight champion delivered on his pre-fight promises, taking the fight to Oliveira and putting him out in less than half-a-round. He cut Oliveira early, got the better of their one and only grappling entanglement, and then put him to sleep with a two-punch combination where the second shot wasn’t even needed.

This was a monstrous performance by “El Matador,” who remained undefeated and collected his third straight stoppage win over a former champion and certified legend. Now 17-0 for his career, there is no telling what kind of records this ascending legend could set going forward.

2 – Mauricio Ruffy over King Green

Caio Borralho has always called Mauricio Ruffy the most talented member of the Fighting Nerds. He opened up Saturday’s UFC 313 by showing why.