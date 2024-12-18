The Knockouts | 2024 UFC.com Awards

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Max Holloway is the latest to hold the UFC’s BMF title, claiming the symbolic belt with a masterful performance against Justin Gaethje midway through Saturday’s pay-per-view main card, capped by one of the gnarliest knockouts you're ever going to see.

The former featherweight champion was sharp from the start, using his long punches to pick at Gaethje early before shattering his nose with a spinning back kick on the buzzer at the end of the first round. From there, “Blessed” continued to consistently land the better shots, stinging Gaethje on multiple occasions while weathering the shots coming back his way exceptionally well through the first 15 minutes.

Gaethje found more success in the fourth, dropping Holloway and continuing to crash home low kicks to the Hawaiian’s battered lead leg, but Holloway responded by taking the fight to him in the fifth… and then it happened.

When the final 10 second clacker sounded, Holloway invited Gaethje to stand in the center with him, much like he did Ricardo Lamas at UFC 199. Gaethje obliged and the two started slinging, with Holloway putting a right hand on Gaethje’s jaw, knocking him out cold.

This was every bit as captivating as expected, and an absolutely tremendous showing from the long-time ruler of the 145-pound weight class, with an insane finish that affirmed his standing as the baddest dude on the planet.

2 - Ilia Topuria defeats Max Holloway by knockout at 1:34 of the third round

