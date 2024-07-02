The Knockouts | 2024 Half-Year Awards

Saint Denis was in Poirier’s face the entire fight, walking him down without care for his defenses in the first, using his wrestling and his physicality to get the better of things. In the second, Poirier started letting go of his hands a little more, and after working back to his feet along the fence, he landing with force, dropping Saint Denis and sealing the deal with a thudding blow on the canvas.

This was a massive finish for “The Diamond,” who took a risk taking a fight against an ascending threat while coming off a loss, and he made the absolute most of it. That’s now 22 UFC wins for the Louisiana native, who remains one of the most all-action, entertaining fighters on the roster.

4 – Vinicius Oliveira defeats Benardo Sopaj by KO (flying knee) at 4:41 of Round 3

Vinicius Oliveira and Benardo Sopaj combined for one of the best fights between duelling debutants in UFC history, with the Brazilian capping things in spectacular fashion.