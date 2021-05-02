Knockout Cancer: Giga Chikadze’s Driving Force

The hardships that Chikadze witnessed his mother, family and friends go through during the period in which she fought cancer inspired him to start assisting others in similar situations. He felt firsthand how physically, emotionally and financially draining it can be to fight the disease.

“Pretty much whatever we had was from family, but a lot of other people were helping us because I was a fighter,” Chikadze told UFC.com. “This made me think that if somebody didn’t have anybody, any family or any celebrity in their family or something like this, how would they collect those finances?”