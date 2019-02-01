Knock Me Down: Anthony Kiedis Talks UFC

“MMA is always global, that’s another interesting aspect. You have the Brazilians, you have the Russians, you have the Australians… so early in the night you can find out where are they from, how they grew up, what their art form is.”

And like many others, he has found some of his favorites are now stars on the rise: “From Zabit, to Yair, to Brian Ortega… the first time you see these guys fight, and they have a skill set that is so refined, and so developed. You go from not hearing about these people to those are the fights I wanna see now.”

“One guy that got my attention: Johnny Walker, did you see Johnny Walker’s last fight? Who wants to fight Johnny Walker? Nobody! That was sick what he pulled out.” Kiedis mentions about the impressive Brazilian light weigh with a current eight-victory streak and looking for his third UFC win this Saturday at UFC 235, an event where Kiedis is intrigued by the main event.

“Jon Jones vs Anthony Smith. Even though Smith hasn’t accomplished on the Jones level, I think that’s a fun, fun fight: giving the underdog a chance against one of the greatest of all time.”