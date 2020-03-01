Drakkar Klose Knows What's On The Line At UFC 248

“I've got to go out there and put a show on,” he said. “At the end of the day, it's a business, and I understand that if I'm not marketable and I'm not putting people in the seats, I'm not going to be able to get those big fights.”

Those of the words of a young man who probably won’t ever be satisfied, and in this line of work, that’s a good thing. So while the 31-year-old already is marketable, has already delivered solid efforts in his wins over notable names such as Marc Diakiese, Lando Vannata and Bobby Green, and has already proved to be one of the top up and comers in the 155-pound shark tank, in his eyes, the bar has to be raised over and over and over again. And it will be raised when he meets Dariush, who, like Klose, brings a three-fight winning streak into T-Mobile Arena this weekend.

“I think this is gonna be a real good test for me to see where I'm really at,” said Klose. “Dariush, I can't take him lightly. He's been around the game for a while and I've fought a lot of strikers, so now this is going to be a test to fight a grappler.”