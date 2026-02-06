Klaudia Sygula | Leveling Up

Sygula's UFC career got off to an inauspicious start in November 2024 when she was defeated by Melissa Mullins at the then-UFC APEX. But the following summer, she returned to the Octagon in Baku, Azerbaijan, and outworked Irina Alekseeva over three rounds to earn her first UFC win.

Now, seven months on, Sygula is ready to return for her third UFC outing, and she does so with her confidence at its highest level yet. But, as she explained to UFC.com this week, that self-belief hasn't come from her victory.

"You know, winning doesn't give me confidence," she said.

"Confidence comes from my hard work, training every day, improving myself. And when I feel that I am better, my confidence increases. So, fights don't matter.

"A couple of months ago, I changed my gym, and I'm now training at American Top Team in Florida, and I think that it was big, big challenge in my career, and training there has increased my confidence."