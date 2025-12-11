King Green | One Of A Kind

King Green has always marched to the beat of his own drum regardless of the pressure to change and the various ways he’s been misunderstood over the course of his 17-year mixed martial arts career, the last dozen of which have been spent the UFC lightweight division.
“I’m a hard-headed guy; I guess (that’s what) you’re telling me,” Green said, a low snicker hissing out between his teeth on Wednesday morning, a few days ahead of his return to action this weekend opposite Lance Gibson Jr. at the UFC APEX.
I had asked him about a comment he’d made a couple years ago to Thomas Gerbasi, where he told the departed great that his aim was to always give people a complete picture of who he is, believing that transparency is a must in the relationship between entertainers and their audience. All these years in and several years removed from that statement, the 39-year-old is still authentically himself 100-percent of the time, readily sharing the highs and lows of his personal and professional life with anyone and everyone that wants to tune in.
It's an impressive feat, and one that is rare in our modern media age, which is why I wanted to know why remaining resolute in his approach has been such an important thing for the engaging veteran.
“I’m hard-headed. I don’t listen. I’ma do me,” he said, shifting in his chair, bobbing and weaving as if he were dodging slow-motion punches.” It don’t feel right unless you’re doing it your way… I ain’t gonna be being fake or trying to do it some other way. I’m just gonna be my own personality, my own style, my own way.”
What makes Green’s approach so interesting (at least to me) is that for the majority of his career, the Inland Empire representative has been wildly misunderstand and miscast in the terms of how people see him.
Many observers have struggled to see past the tattoos, the jewelry, and the swagger. They’ve misinterpreted his passion, his willingness to speak his mind and vulnerability as him being a malcontent; someone who is constantly dissatisfied with his place in the hierarchy and the opportunities afforded to him.
But when you stop and listen to what he’s saying or take the time to understand where he’s coming from, those perceptions — and the stereotypes they’re rooted in — fall away, revealing a man who came up through the foster system, dealt with countless family tragedies, and wants nothing more than to lift up his community and show people there is a way out from the hard scabble living that befalls most people faced with the circumstances he’s endured.
“What keeps me coming back is the possibility of changing peoples’ lives,” began Green, who is making the 52nd appearance of his professional career this weekend. “I got family that needs me, I’ve got friends that need me, and I’m trying to be able to be like Superman, you know?
“(I want to) have this money saved up to where ‘I knew you were gonna need something,’ and I can be that person that’ll help you get through this or that. I’ve bought people cars, helped them do this or that, (so I just want to) give people that motivation of ‘I got your back; keep pushing, keep going.’”
While Green envisions himself as Superman saving those around him, to me, he’s more like Robin Hood, but instead of stealing from the rich, he’s stepping into the Octagon in order to give back to those in need.
His continuing to make the walk isn’t done for completely altruistic reasons though. There are personal motivations at play as well, though at this stage of his life, they’re very different than they may have been at the outset of his career.
“As men, we all have to grow, we all have to learn, and if I’m not growing, then I’m not learning, and then sheesh, that sucks for me,” he said. “As I’m getting older, I’m having more understanding of everything, understanding the process and what the goal is.
“Some people, it’s chase championships; my goal is to change peoples’ lives, go wherever I want, do whatever I want, and have my own freedom. I’m trying to (have) financial freedom to where I’m doing everything when I wanna do it. I think that’s what we’re all chasing as human beings.”
Over the last couple of years, an increasing number of people have started to see Green for the inspirational figure that he is outside of the Octagon and appreciate who he is as a competitor as well.
Though our focus is often on the championship picture and the impressive prospects climbing the ranks, there is something to be said for the veterans that have spent a decade-plus plying their trade at the highest levels of the sport.
Green is very much one of those stalwarts, as he’s one of 39 fighters in UFC history to log at least 26 into the Octagon. While his approach and presentation may not be for everyone, you can’t deny that there is something to be said for spending more than a dozen years in one of the UFC’s most competitive divisions.
“I’ve had a lot of different issues with fighters that didn’t understand what I’m doing, but I’m trying to explain to them that there is a method to this madness, and I’m still around,” he said. “There has got to be something to this, and I’m just trying to show and prove. I was supposed to fight in August, here I am right back again. I’m trying to show people you need to be in front of the cameras, you need to be active, you need to be pushing and striving for your goals, going and chasing them.”
Saturday’s night appearance against Gibson Jr. is a testament to Green’s desire to continue competing.
After Green’s original matchup with Jai Herbert fizzled out, the second-generation lightweight accepted the call to compete in the Octagon, making he and his father, Lance Gibson Sr., the third father-son tandem to both compete on the UFC stage.
“That is pretty cool; shout out to him and his dad,” Green said. “Hopefully I’ll have a kid that will come to fight… well… hopefully not.”
Green snickered before continuing.
“I’m happy he came and took this fight. I’m fortunate and blessed to be in this fight. I took it short notice, had two opponents fall out, so I’m just really blessed to be here, brother.”
As always, the lightweight sees this weekend’s contest as much more than what it means to himself in the here and now.
“It means the world to get back out there and show people that you can have some slips, and you can have some falls — the last two were pretty s*****, you know?” Green said with a smile. “I just show people who I am, and I don’t let these things deter me.
“Over time, you’ll see who I am,” he added. “You can have a dip or a fall, but over time, you’ll see who I am as a fighter, and I’m gonna show that Saturday.”
We see you, King.
