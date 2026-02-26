KING GREEN: ‘AIN’T NOTHING CHANGED BUT THE DAY’

“That’s crazy that you remember that,” begins the veteran lightweight, giving me credit that rightfully belongs to those who chronicled those small events in the mid-to-late 2000s, where a foster kid from Fontana, California, ventured to Tijuana and choked out future UFC fighter Henry Briones in 48 seconds to move to 2-0. “This is 20 years in the making, coming full circle and stuff.

“Back then, it was about fun. It was ‘Hey, I get to fight and kick somebody’s ***’ and after that, I went and had a drink, was around all the beautiful ladies, and you’re in the club; all the fun stuff we did. Now here we are 20 years later; it’s full circle, and I feel like this time, I’m here to give back to Mexico.”

Saturday night at Arena CDMX, Green faces off with Daniel Zellhuber on the main card of the UFC’s return to Mexico City, making an expedient return after snapping a two-fight skid with a split decision win over Lance Gibson Jr. on the final fight card of 2025 in Las Vegas.

While he comes in playing the veteran role in this classic “veteran versus prospect” pairing, Green is also returning as one of the longest tenured fighters on the roster and someone respected amongst his peers. From initially heading south to see if he had what it takes to turn his dream into a reality, the 39-year-old is there now as someone who has, for all intents and purposes, done just that and is still thriving on the biggest stage in the sport.