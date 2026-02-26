KING GREEN: ‘AIN’T NOTHING CHANGED BUT THE DAY’

Riding shotgun in the afternoon sun as his teammate navigates around Mexico City, King Green is having a nostalgic moment, thinking about the days when a 21-year-old kid with a dream crossed the border for his second professional fight 18 years ago.
“That’s crazy that you remember that,” begins the veteran lightweight, giving me credit that rightfully belongs to those who chronicled those small events in the mid-to-late 2000s, where a foster kid from Fontana, California, ventured to Tijuana and choked out future UFC fighter Henry Briones in 48 seconds to move to 2-0. “This is 20 years in the making, coming full circle and stuff.
“Back then, it was about fun. It was ‘Hey, I get to fight and kick somebody’s ***’ and after that, I went and had a drink, was around all the beautiful ladies, and you’re in the club; all the fun stuff we did. Now here we are 20 years later; it’s full circle, and I feel like this time, I’m here to give back to Mexico.”
Saturday night at Arena CDMX, Green faces off with Daniel Zellhuber on the main card of the UFC’s return to Mexico City, making an expedient return after snapping a two-fight skid with a split decision win over Lance Gibson Jr. on the final fight card of 2025 in Las Vegas.
While he comes in playing the veteran role in this classic “veteran versus prospect” pairing, Green is also returning as one of the longest tenured fighters on the roster and someone respected amongst his peers. From initially heading south to see if he had what it takes to turn his dream into a reality, the 39-year-old is there now as someone who has, for all intents and purposes, done just that and is still thriving on the biggest stage in the sport.
“That’s deep, bro; that’s really deep,” says Green, staring out the car window from behind red-lensed sunglasses that complement his red and black motorcycle jacket. “I’m just here to show Mexico this is the way we get down, this is the way I do my dance.
“Man, I’m just honored and blessed to be here, brother,” he offers when asked if there is any personal satisfaction in getting back into the win column at the end of last year or continuing to compete at this level. “This is No. 55, I think, for me; I’ve lost count. It’s 54, 55, 56; something like that. Just being able to do that and continue this thing on (is the satisfaction).”
Officially, it’s No. 53, but there are surely some early bouts lost to the ether. And either way, the number is remarkable, especially when you consider that Green spent 2011 and 2012 facing the best Strikeforce had to offer before transitioning to the UFC in 2013.
“There are so many people I’ve seen leave and not be where I’m at. I think a lot of people think ‘Oh, you’re getting older’ and ‘You’re losing it,’ but I haven’t missed a step, I haven’t missed a beat. I had a couple hiccups with a couple fights, but I’m here to show you that ain’t nothing changed but the day.”
Another thing that hasn’t changed for Green throughout this is his main motivation.
While some chase fame and others chase riches, the community-focused veteran has always approached his career as a way to give back and provide for others. Throughout the years, Green has spoken about wanting to get to a point financially where he has the ability to help anyone around him who is in need, suggesting he’s trying to be Superman for his community when it’s always felt like much more of a Robin Hood approach.
“Sheesh; I don’t know, bro,” says Green when asked why he’s still putting his body through the rigors of training camp, stepping into the Octagon to battle hungry, young lions like Zellhuber. “I don’t know, to be honest. I’m always gonna be honest with you, and I don’t know.
“It’s always the money,” he says with a hint of resignation. “I’ve signed a new deal with the UFC, so hopefully I’m getting paid what I deserve, what I’ve been working for, but it’s always been about the money and helping people, having that backing where I could take on more and give more.
“It’s still about the money,” he laughs. “Ain’t nothing changed.”
One more thing that continues to remain the same is Green’s role in the lightweight division.
Outside of a handful of instances where he’s faced fellow veterans, Green has been the experienced hand tasked with sharing the Octagon with the emerging set. He’s been one of the weight classes “truth machines,” as Larry Merchant famously called Joe Frazier the day after he faced Muhammad Ali in 1971 —the kind of opponent you cannot take lightly, you “cannot con” as Merchant said; someone that is going to expose your shortcomings if you’re not careful and will make you work for every inch of success you garner.
Beating someone like Green matters; it carries weight, which is why the victories earned by Mauricio Ruffy, Paddy Pimblett, and even Islam Makhachev a few years back carried those ascending talents forward, and why guys like Grant Dawson and Nasrat Haqparast are better for having shared the Octagon with him.
Saturday night in Mexico City, he’ll play that same role while also being cast as the heel in his battle with the aptly nicknamed —for this fight at least —“Golden Boy” Zellhuber.
Lucha Libre is a massive part of the culture in Mexico, and with Green famously performing Triple H’s “water spot” following every victory, it only made sense to ask the pro wrestling fan what it’s going to be like to lean into that heel position this weekend and go over the hometown babyface.
“It’s crazy because I’ve always been the good guy, but you kind of get forced into being the heel,” Green says, forever trying to escape the perception that he’s some kind of bad guy when he’s always been a force for good. “I’m not trying to be, but if you guys are gonna force me to be, I guess that’s what I gotta do.
“So if I’m the heel, I guess I gotta go in there and steal it, you know?”
