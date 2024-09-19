 Skip to main content
Walsh vs Runowski event poster
Announcements

‘King’ Callum Walsh vs Przemyslaw Runoswki Broadcast Globally This Friday From 3arena In Dublin, Ireland

Sep. 19, 2024

King’ Callum Walsh (11-0, 9 KOs, fighting out of Cork, Ireland) will defend his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title for the second time against Przemyslaw Runowski, (22-2-1, 6 KOS, fighting out of Slupsk, Poland) in a 10-round main event at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland this Friday, September 20.

The marquee international boxing card, promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, will be broadcast internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS (5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT), as well as further distribution in the regions below:

  • Africa (Super Sport)
  • Albania & Kosovo (Supersport)
  • Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan (Setanta) 
  • Australia and New Zealand (ESPN)
  • Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia & Slovenia (Sport Klub) 
  • Brazil (ESPN)
  • Bulgaria (Max Sport)
  • Cambodia (MyTV)
  • Canada (Rogers Sportsnet) 
  • China (Kuaishou and Douyin)
  • Czech Republic and Slovakia (Premier Sport & Strike TV)
  • Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia (Setanta) 
  • India, Pakistan, Bangladesh (Sony India) 
  • Indonesia (MOLA)
  • Japan (AbemaTV)
  • Kazakhstan (Sport+)
  • Latin America (ESPN)
  • Malaysia (Astro Supersport)
  • Middle East North Africa (Starzplay)
  • Mexico (Fox Sports)
  • Myanmar (Canal+)
  • Philippines (Tap Sports)
  • Poland (TVP) 
  • Portugal (SportTV)
  • Russia (Match TV)
  • Taiwan (Sportcast)
  • Thailand (TrueSport 2)
  • Turkey (S Sport)
  • UK and Ireland (TNT Sports)
  • Vietnam (K+)

For more information on the eight- fight card and for the latest updates visit www.ufc.com. While remaining tickets for Walsh vs. Runowski, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.ie.

