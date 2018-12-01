Kianzad Returns To UFC To Make A Statement

So she did what fighters do. She fought. And won, beating Iony Razafiarison in Sweden in May. Then she went back to the gym and got ready for another fight.

“I thought I would need another win on my record to be brought back to the UFC, even though I’m one of the most experienced fighters with a lot of fights on my record in the 135-145 divisions,” Kianzad said. “But I was ready to fight again in July after my win in May just to really make a statement that I’m coming back for what’s mine. I did fight after my bout with Macy against a Bellator veteran and I felt great. I’ve been working on some new stuff at home since my last loss and stuff was really working for me.”