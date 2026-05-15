Khaos Williams Is Ready To Remind The People

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“We’ve always got that one shot. But one thing about it, it's like, I never admire my work too long, you know?” he said.

“I know that I’ve got to continue to get better at everything. People, they tend to see that you’re doing this, and they want to kind of counter that. So it's no different when it comes to my skills.

WATCH: Khaos Williams Fight Week Interview

“I know that I believe in myself. I believe in my talent. It's the right hand from God right here, man. So, when I touch them, they’re in trouble, and that goes for anybody. It only takes one shot, but at the end of the day, it's all about being a martial artist everywhere. We’ve got to continue to get better everywhere. As I want to climb the rankings, I’ve just got to keep being better. So that's what it's about. I challenge myself in places that I might not be as comfortable in. I get comfortable being uncomfortable. So this is what it's about.”

Speaking of being uncomfortable, that’s exactly how he wants his opponent to feel when the Octagon door closes at Meta APEX on Saturday night.