Khaos Williams | Ready to Crack the Code

The Performance of the Night win was his first finish since he picked up another bonus check for halting Miguel Baeza in November of 2021, and it was a reminder that the 30-year-old has some of the best hands in the welterweight division. Yet despite being from Detroit and having photos with some of boxing’s best, like Gervonta Davis, Zab Judah and Caleb Plant, on his Instagram feed, the sweet science came in second to MMA in his life.

“I thought about it,” Williams said of boxing. “I grew up watching boxing, I started boxing, and it's just that things didn't always go as planned. That's just how life goes sometimes. Everything don't always go as planned. I love boxing, but I feel like mixed martial arts was just more of my calling. Also, when it comes to boxing, in my younger years I was more in the streets coming up, so I didn't have the guidance; I didn't have that person pushing me. And when it comes to boxing, they really start when you are younger a lot of times.”

Williams has no regrets when it comes to his choice of combat sport, and why should he with a 15-3 pro record that includes six UFC victories. Things are going just fine for “The OxFighter,” and while Detroit is known as a boxing town, he’s doing his part to make it a mixed martial arts town, as well.

“Every time I'm in there, man, I'm representing,” he said. “There’s a lot of history, and we’re coming. And I'm always coming to bring it. When I'm coming into the gym, more kids are knowing me and looking up to me, so it just gives me more motivation.”