Khaos Williams Has A Statement To Make

It was the loaded questions of all loaded questions, but I had to ask it of one Khaos Williams.
Are you proud of yourself?
The welterweight standout didn’t take offense, didn’t laugh. He just responded.
“I’m absolutely proud of myself,” said the Detroit product. “Not only coming where I came from and being where I'm at, but I’m also still going. Regardless of every setback, regardless of every bump in the road, I never let a bump in the road be the end of the road. And I feel like a lot of times people may fall, they may fail, or they come to a hiccup or their bump in the road and they start to doubt themselves. They start to have questions in their mind and a lot of people, they tend to veer off or they tend to quit. Or they get back into their environment. For me, it's like I look in the mirror and it's just another level. I'm reaching another level in life and it’s just another chapter and that comeback story. I never quit. So, I'm proud of myself, for sure.”
The reason for the question wasn’t to touch on his last fight, a short-notice submission loss to Gabriel Bonfim in February, but to talk about a life that could have gone sideways several years ago, with Williams allowing the streets to get him. But he didn’t allow that. He had his troubles as a young man, but after reaching that crossroads, he took a path that made him a success, not just in the UFC, where he sports a 6-3 record, but in life. He’s never turned back, never let the environment that he grew up in define him. So while we can give him kudos here, it’s more important that he gives himself some, because there are a lot of eyes watching his every move.
“A lot of kids look up to me as a role model and being a public figure,” said Williams. “I’ve been to juvenile detention centers, I've been to high schools, middle schools, elementary schools and different places, just talking to the kids, telling my story. And when you get this opportunity in life, why not give it your all? And I feel like when I was doing that stuff, I was younger; now, I'm a leader. I know who I am now. I don't got a story like everybody else, but coming up, I didn't have the guidance that I was looking for. I grew up in the projects. So the people that I saw around me were pretty much hustlers. They had the girls, they had the cars, they had the money, but they wasn't getting it the right way. So I'm thinking that was the way, but as I got older, its like, okay, you can do whatever you put your mind to. You just got to put your mind to it and do it. Sometimes the route might be a little longer when you are out here living it, but it's worth it. And that's really what it was. After a certain age, it clicked. All we got in this life is time, and I'm not about to be doing nothing stupid to put myself in a predicament to where I'm wasting my time being locked up.”
Now he’s here, 31 years old, has won two of his last three, and now about to greet a packed house in Newark’s Prudential Center to face Andreas Gustafsson on Saturday. It’s the third opponent linked with Williams after Uros Medic and Albert Tadevosyan withdrew, but at this point, “The OxFighter” doesn’t care who the face is across from him on fight night, as long as it’s someone.
“I never bring a pillow up to the party, man,” said Williams. “I ain't sleeping on him.”
Not that he was sleeping on Bonfim, either, but hey, these things happen in MMA sometimes.
“I just got caught,” he said. “Anybody could have got caught. I feel like it looked worse than what it was because I didn't tap. But, at the end of the day, I'm still me. I never let a setback or a loss define me. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, hey, you know what? Maybe I needed that. Maybe I needed that to wake me up a little bit and tighten things up a little bit more.”
Sounds like someone's a dangerous man heading into Newark this weekend.
“I'm a dangerous man going into any fight,” said Williams. “And especially coming off an L, I got to make a statement. I want to see the best him come June 7th so they could see the best me.”
