Khaos Williams Is A Fighter At Heart

“I've been hungry since February, when I made my debut,” said the Detroit welterweight, who had one of the most spectacular UFC debuts in recent history when he halted Alex Morono in 27 seconds on February 8.

Since then, well, the world turned upside down.

“I signed a contract to fight the next month in March and the pandemic shut it down two weeks before the fight; so it wasn't me,” he said of his nine-month absence from the Octagon. “I was ready to fight. I'm a fighter at heart.”

On Saturday, he gets fed when he meets Abdul Razak Alhassan, in the UFC Fight Night co-main event, no less. It’s the perfect spot for a fight that, on paper, should be explosive for however long it lasts.

“The matchup is good,” said Williams in the understatement of the year. “I've never been outstruck. And I say that with confidence. I'm not sleeping on him, not looking past him, because I know what he can do and I know what I'm up against. But I don't know if he knows what he's up against. I know what I can do. He knocked a lot of people out and he's beat a lot of people, but he never beat me and he never fought nobody like me.”