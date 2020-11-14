Khaos Williams is in Complete Control

He’s not wrong. After knocking out Alex Morono in 27 seconds at UFC 247, Williams’ encore did last longer – albeit by a measly three seconds. Thirty seconds into his bout with Abdul Razak Alhassan, Williams fired a straight right hand that lifted Alhassan off his feet and left him stiff as a board on the mat.

“It was just surreal,” Williams told UFC.com. “Like I said in my first fight, I’m a very grandiose fighter. I told them that I was the future in the division. A lot of people, they slept on me.

“I was a little bit more composed, took my time, and once again I showed that I was a sniper,” he continued. “It definitely was great, especially it being my second fight, the co-main event. It was just a blessing.”

While the UFC experience is still relatively new for Williams, the results aren’t. Six of his 11 professional wins have come inside of the first round, and five of those have been via knockout. He’s not winging wild punches, either. As his last fight showed, he doesn’t need a lot to generate fight-ending power, something he discovered when he was just 14 years old and plans to show once again against Michel Pereira.