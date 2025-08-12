Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC Unrivaled Fight Shorts

The middleweight title challenger, Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev, will step into the Octagon wearing a pair that speaks to both his roots and his relentless fight style.
The design pays homage to Chimaev’s Chechen heritage, with “Borz” – meaning “wolf” in Chechen – boldly featured against the backdrop of the iconic blue mountains of his homeland. It’s a nod to his strength and pride that fuels his rise to title contention in UFC.
This authentic fight short, the exact model worn by Chimaev, was constructed with flexible lightweight fabric and precision heat-glued side slits to maximize movement. Every detail is made to support elite athletes under pressure – or applying it.
Whether you’re gearing up for your own fight or showing your support for one of the fiercest contenders in the game, these shorts are built for those who move with purpose and power. Get yours at UFC Storetoday!
