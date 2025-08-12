Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC Unrivaled Fight Shorts

The middleweight title challenger, Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev, will step into the Octagon wearing a pair that speaks to both his roots and his relentless fight style.

The design pays homage to Chimaev’s Chechen heritage, with “Borz” – meaning “wolf” in Chechen – boldly featured against the backdrop of the iconic blue mountains of his homeland. It’s a nod to his strength and pride that fuels his rise to title contention in UFC.