Khamzat Chimaev's Breakout Campaign

Chimaev put Phillips on the canvas in a flash and spent the entirety of the round working over the Welsh slugger, controlling one of his wrists and riding his legs as he unloaded on Phillips with punches on the ground in a way that elicited comparisons to lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov. Though Phillips survived the first round — and that’s the only way to describe it — it was more of the same to begin the second before Chimaev mercifully ended the bout by lacing up a D’Arce choke and securing the tap a little over a minute into the middle stanza.

In that moment, the 27-year-old became a person of interest in the middleweight division, but it was only the beginning of a breakout stay on Fight Island for the man christened “Borz” aka “The Wolf.”

During his post-fight interview, Chimaev lobbied for the opportunity to compete again as quickly as possible and the UFC obliged, inking Cage Warriors prospect Rhys McKee and stationing him opposite the intriguing new arrival in a main card showdown just 10 days later. There were no sophomore jitters for Chimaev, who followed up his defeat of Phillips with an even more lopsided mauling of McKee, finishing the promising 25-year-old from Northern Ireland in a little over three minutes without being hit once.

“It’s been crazy,” Chimaev said on Wednesday afternoon, reflecting on the whirlwind 10-day stretch in Abu Dhabi that turned him into the hottest prospect in mixed martial arts as he readies to make his stateside debut this weekend against veteran grappler Gerald Meerschaert. “I was thinking that maybe next year I was going to get a UFC fight, that I was going to be (building) slowly, slowly, but instead it’s been crazy.