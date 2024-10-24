Khamzat Chimaev: Revitalized For UFC 308

One of the trainers Chimaev brought to his fight camp was Salim Nutsalkhanov, a highly credentialed Russian wrestling coach, to sharpen his skills on the ground.

Chimaev faces former champion Robert Whittaker this Saturday, a matchup that was originally scheduled for last June in Saudi Arabia. While preparing for that fight, Chimaev became ill, forcing him to withdraw.

“When we were in training camp, the first month was very good. And the last three weeks, my immunity went down, I don’t know what happened.

“All the guys who ate the same food, it was only me who got sick.”