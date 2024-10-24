Khamzat Chimaev: Revitalized For UFC 308

Athletes
The return of Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev is just days away.
At 13-0 (7-0 UFC), Chimaev is one of the more intriguing contenders on the roster, but staying consistent has slowed down his UFC career so far. Ahead of UFC 308, “Borz” has been training in the Russian mountains, is with a new team, and feels stronger than ever.
“This place was built for the Olympic wrestlers in the mountains and it’s so amazing,” Chimaev said. “I’m happy because I chose being here and I’m training with my coaches now, new team, new guys from my country; this is one of the best places to live.”
One of the trainers Chimaev brought to his fight camp was Salim Nutsalkhanov, a highly credentialed Russian wrestling coach, to sharpen his skills on the ground.
Chimaev faces former champion Robert Whittaker this Saturday, a matchup that was originally scheduled for last June in Saudi Arabia. While preparing for that fight, Chimaev became ill, forcing him to withdraw.
“When we were in training camp, the first month was very good. And the last three weeks, my immunity went down, I don’t know what happened.
“All the guys who ate the same food, it was only me who got sick.”
After becoming sick, Chimaev tried his hardest to remain on the card, but ultimately was not cleared to compete.
“I was in the hospital for a couple of days, came out, and tried to train again, the same thing happened.” Doctor said go back home, off from the gym, not training.
Despite switching weight classes and unforeseen circumstances forcing either Chimaev or his opponents out of fights, he is still on the cusp of a championship opportunity. Last October, he defeated former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who took the fight on nine days’ notice, by majority decision in a back-and-forth fight, and that’s what has got him here.
This weekend in the co-main event of a stacked pay-per-view, he has arguably his toughest challenge yet, at least on paper, and this time preparation has been much better.
“Now, (there’s) no sickness. Now I’m in good shape, training hard and I’m focused on the fight. I’ve never been so excited to fight somebody.”
A strong and healthy Chimaev is an exciting sight to see for the middleweight division. He brings a pressure wrestling approach, with real knockout power in his hands. “Borz” is clearly dominant on the ground, constantly hunts submissions, always looks to deal damage, and searches for dominant positions.
“Everyone enjoys my fights because I’m trying to finish my opponents. I give them what they want to see. They want to see a show, I give the show. If I get the chance to finish somebody, I do it. If I’m striking, I like it, too.”
Although Chimaev recognizes the brilliance of Whittaker, self-confidence is one thing he never lacks.
“Robert’s been a champion and one of the best guys at the top, but I don’t care about this guy. In the war, doesn’t matter, you die.”
“He’s worried about my wrestling and my right hand can knock out this guy.”
As Chimaev steps into the Octagon at UFC 308, he does so as a regenerated version of himself. With good health and a new team behind him, it could be a turning point in his career. The stakes have never been higher, and the fight ahead may determine who fights for the title next.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
