Khamzat Chimaev Not Here To Be A Normal Fighter

“People are gonna talk after this fight, as well,” Chimaev said when asked if he feels his win over Gilbert Burns in April silenced the critics that questioned his place in the welterweight division and suggested he was nothing but hype. “They’re gonna say, ‘He didn’t fight no one.’ If I win, they’re gonna say something, as well.

“People are gonna find something all the time. If you’re famous like me, you’re always going to have haters. I understand this game. If you become famous, you make a good life, people are going to hate that. They’re always going to write something on the Internet. They’re always going to say something.

“How am I going to stop that?” he asked with a laugh. “I can’t stop the whole world.”

Or could he?