Khamzat Chimaev Is Letting His Fighting Do The Talking

Granted, Chimaev might perceive “game plan” as “way to win,” but when it comes to how he gets there, the world knows it’s with his otherworldly grappling. Chimaev holds the all-time marks for control time percentage (76.3 percent) and top position percentage (74.2 percent) in the middleweight division.

His work ethic continues to become mythological in its own right. Chimaev has said he needed to turn things down a notch so as to stay healthy through a training camp rather than the other way around, and at 32 years old, one could argue he is just entering his fighting prime as he starts his reign as champion.

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Strickland is a confident grappler, although his takedown defense sits at a decent-but-not great rate of 76 percent. Still, the extracurricular beef around the fight does always add the unknowns around a fighter’s mentality ahead of competition. For now, those tensions are muted as they’ve been steered clear of one another during fight week, but Chimaev is chomping at the bit to get his hands on the American and secure his first title defense.

Should he be successful, the next question likely to come is when he could return for his second bout — a fair question as this fight comes nine months after he won the belt and when you consider how Chimaev splashed onto the scene with two wins in 10 days on Fight Island. Chimaev fought once per year for the last three years, frustrating those who want to see him in the Octagon as much as possible, especially now that he sits on the division’s throne. However, he did mark his interest in competing again when the Octagon makes its annual October trip to Abu Dhabi, which Chimaev now calls home.