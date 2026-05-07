Khamzat Chimaev Is Letting His Fighting Do The Talking

From the moment Khamzat Chimaev walks (or rather, sprints) to the Octagon to the moment he returns to the tunnel, he is relentless. He doesn’t give opponents a moment to breathe, essentially embodying a tidal wave dead-set on drowning whoever stands across from him. Often times, he gets the job done early, but as he showed in his title-winning effort against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 , he has more than enough in the gas tank to suck the life out of the most elite fighters round after round.
While some were underwhelmed with the dominant victory, Chimaev did answer the question whether he could go to deep waters although those rounds were little more than one-way traffic. Regardless, 25 minutes in the Octagon is 25 minutes in the Octagon, and that time spent in a championship environment provided plenty for Chimaev to take away as he embarked on life as the middleweight champion.
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“Every fight, I learn some new stuff,” Chimaev told UFC.com. “It was good to show the people I can go five rounds, to show myself and my coaches. It was good.”
Since taking the belt in August 2025, people were left wondering who could possibly take “Borz” off the throne, and when would the first person get their chance to try.
Contenders made their bids, Nassourdine Imavov chief among them as he picked up wins over Israel Adesanya and Caio Borralho in 2025. However, the long-simmering tension with Sean Strickland, with whom Chimaev had trained in the past, came to a head when Strickland beat Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez in February.
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The former middleweight champion is never one to mince words and turned the vitriol up another level after stopping the streaking Hernandez in Houston. Chimaev, for his part, welcomes the smoke and made sure to let the powers that be know what he wanted.
“After (Strickland’s) last fight, he was talking s*** about me,” Chimaev said. “I called (UFC Chief Business Officer) Hunter (Campbell), ‘Give me this guy.’”
Simple as that, the matchup was made and set to headline UFC’s return to Newark for UFC 328.
For the most part, Strickland has preferred to keep things on the feet where he can use his pace, pressure, and footwork to break opponents down over time. Of course, that’s not where Chimaev will allow a fight to settle, but “Borz” remained noncommittal when discussing how he thinks the fight will go on May 9.
“I never have some gameplan,” he said. “Just get in the cage and do my thing. If it’s going to be finish, I will be happy. If it’s going to be five rounds, I can beat him up and I’ll be happy too.”
Granted, Chimaev might perceive “game plan” as “way to win,” but when it comes to how he gets there, the world knows it’s with his otherworldly grappling. Chimaev holds the all-time marks for control time percentage (76.3 percent) and top position percentage (74.2 percent) in the middleweight division.
His work ethic continues to become mythological in its own right. Chimaev has said he needed to turn things down a notch so as to stay healthy through a training camp rather than the other way around, and at 32 years old, one could argue he is just entering his fighting prime as he starts his reign as champion.
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Strickland is a confident grappler, although his takedown defense sits at a decent-but-not great rate of 76 percent. Still, the extracurricular beef around the fight does always add the unknowns around a fighter’s mentality ahead of competition. For now, those tensions are muted as they’ve been steered clear of one another during fight week, but Chimaev is chomping at the bit to get his hands on the American and secure his first title defense.
Should he be successful, the next question likely to come is when he could return for his second bout — a fair question as this fight comes nine months after he won the belt and when you consider how Chimaev splashed onto the scene with two wins in 10 days on Fight Island. Chimaev fought once per year for the last three years, frustrating those who want to see him in the Octagon as much as possible, especially now that he sits on the division’s throne. However, he did mark his interest in competing again when the Octagon makes its annual October trip to Abu Dhabi, which Chimaev now calls home.
Fighting the toughest competition often has been a mark of some of the promotion’s greatest champions, but at the end of the day, nothing replaces winning, and through 19 professional fights, that is all Chimaev has done. How that shapes the way people will remember him as a fighter is less of a concern for him right now. Instead, he’s keeping his head down and on the tasks at hand.
“(I) just want to be a good fighter, the best fighter,” he said. “I don’t think about (legacy). Just go to the fight, win the fight, and it will come after.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.