Khamzat Chimaev Is Hungrier Than Ever

Without question, Li is his biggest test, but Chimaev admits he wasn’t really aware of “The Leech” before getting his name from the matchmakers. He watched Li’s fight against Neil Magny, a decision loss, but other than that, he didn’t spend a lot of time crunching tape.

That said, despite Li’s extensive UFC record and penchant to make a competitive fight out of any matchup, Chimaev isn’t all too bothered about who is in front of him on fight night.

Essential Leech | The Best Of Li Jingliang

“I don’t like to watch my opponents,” Chimaev said. “I’m more focused on what I’m going to do. I don’t think about my opponent. Last time, I just go in and smashed this guy. If I focused on what he’s going to do, he’s going to do something, but if you focus on what you’re going to do, you’re going to do everything with him.”