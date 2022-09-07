 Skip to main content
Khamzat Chimaev reacts after his three round battle against Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Khamzat Chimaev's Fab Five

Each Of Khamzat Chimaev's UFC Fights Have Been Incredible. We Break Each One Of Them Down Before He Headlines UFC 279 Opposite Of Nate Diaz.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Sep. 7, 2022

Usually once one of these pieces is done on a main event fighter, he or she has accumulated twice as many fights as we allow on a Fab Five list, but Khamzat Chimaev has done nothing according to the typical plan, so as he approaches his Saturday main event against Nate Diaz, we present you not with his top five performances in the Octagon and how we saw them on fight night, but all of them, and, spoiler alert…they were all spectacular.

2020

WSub2 John Phillips

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

 Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after his submission victory over John Phillips in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 16, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

 Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after his submission victory over John Phillips in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 16, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev was flawless in his UFC debut, submitting John Phillips in the second round of their middleweight bout.

Chimaev’s first offensive burst in the Octagon was an explosive one, as he threw a kick followed by a thudding takedown. Chimaev followed up with strikes that bloodied the Welshman and the Sweden product kept them coming until the horn intervened.

Order UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz | Get Your Tickets Here

After landing 72 strikes in the opening round, Chimaev put the fight back on the mat as soon as the second stanza began, and moments later, he locked in a D’Arce choke and Phillips tapped out. The official time was 1:12.

With the win, Chimaev moves to 7-0. Phillips falls to 22-10, 1 NC.

TKO1 Rhys McKee

(Watch on UFC Fight Pass)

Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after his TKO victory over Rhys McKee of Northern Ireland in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 26, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after his TKO victory over Rhys McKee of Northern Ireland in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 26, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Apparently Khamzat Chimaev is as dangerous at welterweight as he is at middleweight, and in stopping newcomer Rhys McKee just 10 days after his UFC debut victory over John Phillips, he continues to look like the next big thing in the Octagon.

It took just 14 seconds for Chimaev to take McKee down and the rude welcome continued with strikes on his grounded foe. With three minutes, left Chimaev got into the mount and kept the ground-and-pound assault coming until referee Rich Mitchell stepped in at 3:09 of round one.

RELATED: Reasons To Watch UFC 279 | Fight By Fight Preview | Chimaev Isn't Here To Be A Normal Fighter

With the win, Chechnya’s Chimaev moves to 8-0 and sets the modern-day UFC record for quickest turnaround between victories. Northern Ireland’s McKee falls to 10-3-1.

KO1 Gerald Meerschaert

(Watch on UFC Fight Pass)

Khamzat Chimaev punches Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Khamzat Chimaev punches Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

If anyone doubted that Swedish phenom Khamzat Chimaev was for real, he silenced those doubters in 17 seconds, the time it took to knock out Gerald Meerschaert and notch his third UFC win in 66 days.

Chimaev pressured Meerschaert at the start, but instead of shooting a takedown, he blasted his foe with a flush right hand that put the middleweight veteran down and out.

Chimaev moves to 9-0 with the win. Meerschaert falls to 31-14.

2021

WSub1 Li Jingliang

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Khamzat Chimaev of Sweden reacts after his victory over Li Jingliang of China in a welterweight fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Khamzat Chimaev of Sweden reacts after his victory over Li Jingliang of China in a welterweight fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It was another flawless victory for unbeaten welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev, who was in control from the opening seconds of his bout against Li Jingliang until he submitted him later in the first round, moving to 10-0 in the process.

UFC 279 FREE FIGHTS: Tony Ferguson vs Katsunori Kikuno | Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov | Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns | Khamzat Chimaev vs Li Jingliang | Nate Diaz vs Cowboy Cerrone | Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor

Chimaev opened the fight with a takedown of the No.11-ranked Li (18-7), and after some steady groundwork, he flattened his foe out just before the midway point of the round, and after a series of strikes he sunk in the rear naked choke that ended the fight at the 3:16 mark of the opening stanza.

2022

WUD3 Gilbert Burns

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Khamzat Chimaev of Russia punches Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Khamzat Chimaev of Russia punches Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

If rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev wanted a war from Gilbert Burns, he got one, but he left the Octagon with his unbeaten record intact as he won a close, but unanimous decision over the former world title challenger.

Scores were 29-28 across the board for the No.11-ranked Chimaev, now 11-0. The No.2-ranked Burns falls to 20-5.

It took only three strikes for Chimaev to get close for a takedown, and a minute in, he had dragged Burns to the mat. The Brazilian pulled out all the stops to get free and 90 seconds in, he got his wish and the two were standing again. The welterweights traded, Burns getting in some solid shots, and Chimaev responded in kind. With a minute to go, a right hand dropped Burns, and while “Durinho” recovered quickly, it was a big moment for Chimaev.

View Chimaev's Athlete Profile Here

The standup exchanges drew roars from the crowd in round two, and rightfully so, as each man tagged the other. Two minutes in, Burns dropped Chimaev briefly and scored with more hard shots, but just as quickly, Chimaev roared back. With less than two minutes left, the fight went to the mat briefly, with Burns using an upkick to get to his feet. As they squared off, a bloodied Burns smiled confidently at the bloodied Chimaev, yet just as “Borz” went on the attack, Burns scored another knockdown just as the round closed.

In the second minute of the third round, a tired Burns was briefly in trouble, but he shook off the incoming fire from Chimaev, who kept the pressure on. Burns wasn’t going anywhere, though, and the two took turns throwing, Burns surging in the final minute to the appreciation of the crowd.

Order UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Khamzat Chimaev
UFC 279
:
Nate Diaz at UFC 279 Media Day
Athletes

Nate Diaz Media Day Interview | UFC 279

The pride of Stockton talks to members of the media ahead of his main event with Khamzat Chimaev September 10 at UFC 279

Watch the Video
Khamzat Chimaev of Sweden prepares to fight Li Jingliang of China in a welterweight fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Khamzat Chimaev's Win Streak | UFC 279

Retrace the path that led one of MMA's hottest talents to his first Pay Per View main event September 10 at UFC 279

Watch the Video
Interviews

Tony Ferguson Fight Week Interview | UFC 279: Chimaev…

Tony Ferguson details the preparation for his welterweight clash with Li Jingliang at UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz

Watch the Video
: