Khama Worthy Delivers 'Prime Time' Fights

It’s the place every fighter has to visit but no one likes, still too far away from fight night but with enough training in the camp that every visit to the gym is just another day of misery.

“Everyone's starting to piss you off,” Worthy laughs. “Right now, you can't really overtrain. You're not gonna learn a new technique that you're gonna win the fight with, but you have to still stay in shape. You can't really be sparring too crazy, but you have to keep your mental approach sharp. At the same time, I'm tired, it's been a long camp, and I'm just ready to fight.”

Order UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 For Any Device

This weekend, he gets to do just that against Australia’s Jamie Mullarkey. It’s Worthy’s first start since a September loss to Ottman Azaitar, his only defeat in three Octagon starts. It had been a long time since he had that feeling – May 2017 to be exact – but the Pittsburgh native has been down before, so he knows what it takes to come back and get those winning streaks rolling again.

“I usually take three weeks and then I move on with it,” he said. “Mentally, it takes a little bit longer.”