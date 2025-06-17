Khalil Rountree Jr.’s UFC Unrivaled Fight Kit

What really sets this fight kit apart is the story in every stitch. Rooted in Khalil’s deep respect for Muay Thai, the design features intricate Thai script, representing a tradition that shaped his fighting style. Rugged lines run through the shorts, symbolizing the powerful mountains that surround Las Vegas, his hometown and training ground for his biggest moments. At the heart of it all is a bold Yin Yang symbol, representing balance and the calm intensity Rountree Jr. brings with him into the Octagon.

Whether you’re training hard or gearing up for fight night, these authentic shorts capture the spirit of a fighter who brings passion and precision to every round. Don’t miss your chance to get them yourself at UFC Store!