Khalil Rountree Jr. | Serious and Secure

“I think it’s been everything, honestly,” Rountree Jr. said of the impact of his return home just a few days out from his showdown with Jiří Procházka at UFC 320 on Saturday night. “I’m a Vegas guy — I come from here — and I think that because I’m from here and I’ve done all the other stuff that people travel here to do in my adolescence, the only thing that I have to do here now is train and focus on being in the UFC, going after gold.

“Although this is home, this is not where I want to spend the rest of my life.”

Following the loss to Prachnio in January 2021, the former Ultimate Fighter contestant rattled off five straight wins, several of them punishing finishes. It was easily the best stretch of his professional career and carried him into a championship opportunity opposite Alex Pereira one year ago in Salt Lake City at UFC 307.