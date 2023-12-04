Khalil Rountree Jr: No Edges

“No matter what I did yesterday, I’m alive today and it’s just another day for me to just be better,” said Rountree Jr., explaining his approach to things as he readies for Saturday’s co-main event clash with Anthony Smith. “I can’t get hung up on what I did yesterday or last week or last month —it’s gone; it’s in the past.”

Quotes like the one Pavlica mentioned and phrases like “Better Than Yesterday” could easily end up as a phrase crocheted on a throw pillow or painted in script on a piece of shiplap hung in the kitchen if you’re not careful; cute mantras sold at weekend markets alongside “Live, Laugh, Love” and “Dance Like Nobody is Watching.”

Preview Every Fight On UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

But they hit a little differently when they’re truly consumed and put into action the way that Rountree Jr. committed them to being core tenets in his professional life, especially over the previous year.

“This year has been a big year of growth for me,” began the 33-year-old light heavyweight, who pushed his winning streak to four with a first-round knockout win over Chris Daukaus in August. “I changed my lifestyle. I moved back to Vegas, I made this a full-time thing, and with that adjustment and embracing this new lifestyle and mindset, I started to realize s*** happens and a lot of s*** happens that is out of my control.