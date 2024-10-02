Khalil Rountree Jr.: Just Keep Climbing

“There was a night where I was trying to fall asleep and I just felt my heart doing really weird things that it shouldn’t have been doing,” Rountree said on UFC 307 Countdown. “There was a moment where I thought, ‘Okay, this is the night I’m going to die in my sleep.’ And that was when I started to think about what can I do to hold onto my life and that’s what drove me to start being more open-minded to things that involved fitness and health, and MMA was perfect for me.”

He won all six of his amateur MMA bouts before transitioning to the professional ranks in 2014, and he hasn’t looked back since. Whenever there was a bump in Rountree’s journey to Saturday’s main event, his teammates always reinforced the motto: “just keep climbing.”

“I think, for one, if you see any uphill challenges, that’s a good sign,” Rountree said. “I’d say for me, facing those uphill challenges was about continuing to push forward no matter what, just keep climbing. One of our mottos in training camp is to just keep climbing, never get comfortable, never look to camp out too long. It’s about climbing when your legs are burning, your lungs are burning, and you just keep going. Take time to rest and recover, but the only way to get to the top is to just keep going.

“The most important thing, too, is who you have around you in these moments. It’s really hard to do all this stuff alone, but if you got the right people that are dedicated to keeping you accountable to what you said you were going to do, that’s the key.”