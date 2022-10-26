Khalil Rountree Jr. Hopes To Shed Light On His Whole Self

Earlier this week, the UFC released an episode of its Origin series featuring Rountree Jr. where the Las Vegas native shares more of his story, with his mother, Taryn Moret, mixing in throughout.

He speaks about his father being killed in a robbery when he was just two years old, the gravitational pull he’s always felt with music, and his struggles with bullying, depression, and addiction; the whole segment laced with photographs from his younger, darker, more challenging days.

He explains the night it felt like his heart had stopped and he knew that it was time to make a change, and how mixed martial arts became both the vehicle that helped him transform physically and his latest passion.

“I’m glad,” he said hesitantly, searching for the right words when asked what it’s like to see his willingness to be vulnerable and share a story that’s touching so many people and allowing them to know more of who he is beyond the Octagon. “It’s nice to know that when people see things like the Origins piece — I’m really grateful to the UFC team for putting that together because it does give people a little more of an understanding of where I come from and the things that I’ve been through.

“I think that’s cool, and the fans deserve to know these things about me, and about us.”

It’s not that knowing him exclusively for his exploits inside the Octagon is a bad thing — after all, he’s on the brink of breaking into the Top 15 in the UFC light heavyweight division, entering Saturday’s fight with Jacoby off a ferocious second-round finish of Roberson, with a back catalogue of impressive stoppages — but it does overlook the backstory he and a countless number of his contemporaries have.

It skips over that he’s played in and fronted bands, done modelling and acting, and has a keen eye for fashion, having most recently launched his own label, such.limited, earlier this year.

That being said, the two pieces are intertwined — his exploits in the Octagon serve as an introduction to a wider audience, which creates opportunities for people to learn more about him — and lately, his exploits have been explosive.

“Man… it’s been crazy,” he said, chasing his words with a sharp chuckle, reflecting on his recent successes. “I haven’t been able to really settle into this feeling of being comfortable. I don’t have this mentality or feeling like, ‘I’ve got it all figured out.’ I’m still grinding.

“I’m still doing my best every day to be better than I was even in the last two fights, and that’s hard, man. To be able to top those two training camps — they were really tough, and trying to top those has been even more tough, but I believe that it’s all going to pay off.

“The harder that I work and the more effort that I give, I think it’s just going to continue to pay off for me,” Rountree added. “It doesn’t get any easier. As much as sometimes I wish that it would, it doesn’t, but when I put my best effort into things, it seems like good things come out of it, and that’s always the intention.”