Khalil Rountree Jr: The Journey Begins

Of course, very few fighters are as philosophical and reflective about all the elements that go into one’s career as Khalil Rountree Jr.

“As weird as it seems, it feels like the beginning,” Rountree Jr. offered on Wednesday morning, flashing a big smile as we settled in to chat ahead of his bout with Chris Daukaus this weekend in Las Vegas. “Even on a three-fight win streak, I feel like, ‘Okay, now I’m finally starting to realize what it takes to make my dreams come true.’

Some may view what he said as fighter-speak or athlete-talk — saying the thing you’re supposed to say in order to sound humble, committed, focused, even when you’re well-established in your given sport — but if you know the path the 33-year-old has taken to reach this point, then you know he’s being genuine and truthful, as always.