Khalid Taha’s Run to The Top Begins Now

“To be honest, my confidence is one of my best weapons I have because in every fight I’m very, very confident. I’ve never went into a fight thinking, ‘maybe he’s stronger or he’s too good at this or too good at that,’” Taha said firmly. “Whatever, however, if he’s a black belt or a wrestler or a striker I’m going to be better in some different way and at the end of the fight I’m going to get the victory.”

One of the aspects that intrigues Taha the most about his matchup with Barcelos is the Brazilian’s undefeated run in the UFC. He will enter the bout with Taha on an eight-fight winning streak overall, and that’s definitely something that Taha can’t wait to put an end to and use to propel himself up the ladder.

“It’s exciting because he’s undefeated in the UFC and has an eight-fight winning streak, he’s very high-ranked, he’s like a top 15 guy. He was supposed to fight in March against a top 12 (opponent) or something like that but because of COVID it didn’t happen,” Taha said. “I think it’s going to be a huge win for me. It’s going to be a big step and a good statement. I’m going to show the bantamweight division and the bantamweight top ten’s that I’m here.”