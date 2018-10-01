Khabib: "There Can Only Be One King"

Nurmagomedov has it. So does Poirier. That’s why this is one of the biggest fights of 2019. And the 30-year-old expects nothing less from his second title defense in the UAE.

“It’s gonna be a good, tough fight for me too because he has good experience, more than 20 fights in the UFC, but he has to be ready for my pressure,” said Nurmagomedov. “Maybe he thinks it’s gonna be like a kickboxing match or Muay Thai match. No. I’m gonna try and fight him everywhere inside the cage and he has to be ready.”

Poirier is as ready as he’s going to be for this fight, and that’s what Nurmagomedov wants. But beyond that, the Russian powerhouse isn’t interested in what “The Diamond” has planned for him.

“I never think about what my opponents think,” he said. “I don’t care about this. I always focus on myself. I have to be ready for a five-round war, five rounds of a very tough fight. What he thinks about, I don’t care. When I go to the cage, I’m gonna do my thing. My goal is always the same: catch my opponents, maul them, make them tired, talk with them and make them tap.”