Khabib Nurmagomedov: Unparalleled, Unmatched and Undisputed

The moment was one of rare vulnerability for a champion who almost never had such a moment in his professional career, and the context only added weight to the gut punch of the visual. The fight was the first since Nurmagomedov’s father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July due to heart complications worsened by COVID-19. All that love and pain and grief uniquely known to those who lost a parent too soon - and specifically to those who lost a father figure held with such love and admiration – uncorked itself in Nurmagomedov in that moment, a stunning display after what was another commanding performance.

Throughout fight week, Nurmagomedov’s emotions were muted, but anyone who knew anything about him understood the toll his father’s passing took. Abdulmanap was the one who trained and molded this wrecking machine of a fighter, the reason the aura of this sambo master was of such reverence. Nurmagomedov shed the possibility of shouldering that emotional burden again, laying his gloves down on the mat and announcing his retirement from the sport.

“Today, I want to say, this was my last fight,” he said in an emotional Octagon interview.” No way am I going to come here without my father. It was first time, after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin. I talk with my mother three days, she don’t want that I go fight without father. I promised her, it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.”