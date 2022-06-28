Khabib Nurmagomedov Represented The Best MMA Could Offer

Nurmagomedov, fighting Johnson on the prelims, watched quietly, wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up before the masses did come to him. In the meantime, I asked him about a childhood friend who had fought in that same building three years earlier.

Magomed Abdusalamov lost a 10-round boxing match to Mike Perez on November 2, 2013. It was a punishing bout, but not one that caused those at ringside or on press row to think anything was wrong. But everything was wrong with Abdusalamov, a married father of three daughters who suffered a brain injury in the bout.

Every time Nurmagomedov was in New York, he would visit his friend. The week before the biggest fight of his life was no different.

“When I was a kid, we lived very close and we trained in the same gym,” he said that day in 2016. “I know him a long, long time. He's a real man. I'm very upset about the situation and I hope very soon he will solve the problem with his health.”

When former middleweight boxing champion Gerald McClellan came to New York City to help honor his friend Teddy Blackburn at the Boxing Writers Association of America’s annual dinner, many of his peers visited him in his midtown hotel room. So many didn’t, though, not wanting to see what boxing had done to one of the rising stars in the sport, who was permanently injured in his bout with Nigel Benn in 1995. It was understandable, given that these were active fighters, but seeing a friend was more important to Nurmagomedov, even though he knew the danger of his chosen profession.

“Yes, I think about this,” he said. “In training, if somebody punches your head or you have tough sparring, and then you go into the fight, this is very dangerous, but I stay relaxed because everything happens because God wants it. This makes me relax. Because if God wants, you can die in the next minute. It doesn't matter. That's why I only think only about good things, because if God wants, anything can happen.”