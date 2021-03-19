 Skip to main content

Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Retires

The Eagle Goes Out 29-0
Mar. 19, 2021

On March 18, 2021 UFC President Dana White confirmed on his Instagram that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially retired. 

UFC athletes and media praised the legendary champion for an incredible career. 

Nurmagomedov retires as the UFC lightweight champion with an undefeated record of 29-0. His last title defense took place against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, submitting the interim champion in the 2nd round. 

Prior to his last fight, he went through a who's-who of talented fighters, including Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Rafael Dos Anjos and more. 

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will fight for the vacated lightweight championship at UFC 262 on May 15

