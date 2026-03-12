Kevin Vallejos | Stepping Things Up To Start Year Two

“It was great. Everything added up: the birthday, the win, Christmas, New Years, the holidays and everything else, and I could eat!” Vallejos said with a huge smile. “My biggest fear was to have a fight scheduled for January, but no, so I was able to eat up and enjoy.”

The win over Chikadaze was a huge statement that transformed his first year on the roster from good to great while accelerating the 24-year-old’s rise through the ranks.

What made the win stand out — beyond the stunning finish — is how well Vallejos adjusted between rounds. He dropped the first on all three scorecards and seemed to have trouble dealing with the Georgian veteran’s range and kicks. As soon as the middle stanza started, the Argentine freshman pushed forward and attacked, clipping Chikadze with a right hand that backed him into the fence and set up the finishing sequence.

“Mostly that I didn’t backpedal,” he said when asked about the changes he made between rounds. “I think the reason I did that was that I was watching out for the kicks — we knew that’s one of his big strengths — so I was trying to stay away from that. In the second round, we said, ‘Hey, go for it!’ That’s why I started pressuring him; that’s how the knockout was built… It was a risk to take the fight against Giga in just my third fight in the organization, but (I don’t want to) miss out on any opportunities — take them when they come, make the most out of it, and continue to learn. We’ve learned a lot this year.

“I’m very happy with the opportunities that we were given and very happy with being ready for those opportunities no matter what — being someone that’s not going to say no, that’s going to take advantage of them, that is always going to be ready, someone that the organization can count on and give them what they want, the fighting style people want… I’m not gonna shy away from challenges. If you think about Arman Tsarukyan, I said, ‘I’m ready to welcome you to 145 if you wanna come,’ so I’m always ready for the opportunities and always willing to take them on.”