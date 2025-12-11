Kevin Vallejos Ready To Wrap Up Year One

Both Vallejos and Esteban Ribovics claimed victories, with the latter claiming a unanimous decision win in a Fight of the Night-winning battle against Elves Brener. UFC welterweight Francisco Prado was in Ribovics’ corner and ranked bantamweight Ailin Perez was in attendance, rooting on her compatriots, while veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio called the action as part of the UFC’s Spanish broadcast.

It was the first time all five of the active Argentinian athletes on the UFC roster were together on this stage. As glorious as that initial bite of victory pizza was for Vallejos, the opportunity to share that experience with Ribovics, Prado, Perez, and Ponzinibbio was even more satisfying for the rising featherweight star.

“I think it was a cool and beautiful moment to show people that all of us support each other; we are friends, and everyone is always looking out for each other even though we might be in different countries, living in different parts,” Vallejos said. “We’re always supportive of each other.

“To be able to share the same card and for all of us to be on the same card — and to share it with Santiago, someone that came before us — everybody saluting each other, everybody giving props to each other, it was a beautiful moment. It showed it’s different: we have this bond, this union that is stronger than anything else, and it shows there is even more good stuff coming from Argentina.”