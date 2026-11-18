The 24-year-old Argentinean enters Saturday’s matchup riding a seven-fight winning streak, five of which have come inside the Octagon between his UFC tenure and his second appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series.

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With featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski having dispatched his latest challenger, Movsar Evloev, last month, both Sterling, a former titleholder, and Vallejos, a rising knockout artist, present interesting tests for “The Great.”



Before the two square off one spot ahead of Jiří Procházka’s showdown with Navajo Stirling in a high-stakes light heavyweight main event, look back at Vallejos’ five best performances inside the Octagon.

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