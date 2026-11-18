UFC Qatar’s co-main event features an intriguing featherweight pairing between former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and fast-rising contender Kevin Vallejos.
The 24-year-old Argentinean enters Saturday’s matchup riding a seven-fight winning streak, five of which have come inside the Octagon between his UFC tenure and his second appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series.
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With featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski having dispatched his latest challenger, Movsar Evloev, last month, both Sterling, a former titleholder, and Vallejos, a rising knockout artist, present interesting tests for “The Great.”
Before the two square off one spot ahead of Jiří Procházka’s showdown with Navajo Stirling in a high-stakes light heavyweight main event, look back at Vallejos’ five best performances inside the Octagon.
Contract-Earning Showcase
Having suffered his only setback as a pro on Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, a decision loss to fellow top 10 featherweight contender Jean Silva, two wins on the regional scene earned Vallejos a second opportunity on the Tuesday night series the following season.
READ: Preview Every Fight At UFC Qatar
While it’s not often a prospect gets more than two chances to impress the UFC CEO, Vallejos made the most of the opportunity, viciously stopping Cam Teague less than halfway through the opening round to guarantee his selection to the UFC.
A Dominant Debut
In his UFC debut, Vallejos took on SeungWoo Choi, who presented an interesting challenge with a five-inch height and reach advantage. Despite being just 23 years old at the time, Vallejos was every bit as calm and collected as Choi, who was nine years his senior.
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Stylistically, Vallejos bears a striking resemblance to former featherweight and lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, slowly bobbing, weaving and biding his time before exploding with a lightning-fast combination. While he landed just 14 significant strikes in the entire fight, one thunderous right hand turned Choi’s body a full 180 degrees. Vallejos immediately pounced on his disoriented foe and closed the show just over four minutes into the fight.
Welcome To The Top 15
Vallejos’ introduction to ranked competition came in just his third UFC fight when he was paired up with dynamic striker Giga Chikadze. For much of the first round, Vallejos found success closing the distance and pushing Chikadze against the cage, while the Gōjū-ryū karate black belt had his moments at range.
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But in the second round, two right hands in the center of the Octagon forced Chikadze backward. As soon as he stepped past the black line, Vallejos closed the distance and uncorked a spinning back fist that sent the Georgian crashing to the canvas.
Main Event Masterclass
Last March, Vallejos earned his first UFC main event opportunity against fellow knockout artist Josh Emmett. While you might expect Vallejos to play the long game, gradually picking up the pace as Emmett’s show-stopping power began to dwindle, Vallejos had other plans.
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The first minute and a half of the opening round was a feeling-out process, as expected. But as soon as Emmett stepped into range with a powerful overhand, Vallejos evaded and countered with an uppercut that sent Emmett stumbling to the mat. Once they were back on their feet, Vallejos resumed his trademark forward pressure, backing Emmett toward the side of the Octagon before unloading a three-punch combination that scored another knockdown. After about 30 seconds of vicious follow-up shots, the referee was forced to step in.
Not A One-Trick Pony
While the performances mentioned above share plenty of similarities, all ending in spectacular fashion, the one time Vallejos needed to dig deep and go the distance, he did, proving he can do more than just score quick knockouts.
FULL FIGHTS: Jiří Procházka vs Rountree Jr. | Navajo Stirling vs Blachowicz
In his second UFC fight, Vallejos was pitted against fellow prospect Danny Silva. Over three rounds, Vallejos spent most of his time on the feet but also scored two takedowns along the way. In the end, his output, damage and control were enough to earn him a well-rounded decision victory.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.