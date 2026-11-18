Back in March, Kevin Vallejos admitted that he was surprised when the UFC called and offered him a headlining assignment against Josh Emmett as the opening bout to his second year on the roster.
A member of Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’24, Vallejos picked up a trio of wins in his first year, wrapping things up with a second-round, spinning backfist knockout of Giga Chikadze on the final card of 2025 that elevated him from being a quality newcomer to track to one of the most exciting prospects on the roster. He knew a step up in competition was coming, but to be paired off with a divisional mainstay and former interim title challenger like Emmett caught him off guard, not that it impacted his performance at all.
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This weekend, the 24-year-old rising star makes his second start of the year in the co-main event of UFC’s return to Qatar in a matchup with former bantamweight champion and top featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling, and this time, “El Chino” isn’t surprised by the pairing at all.
“I’m super-happy with the opportunity,” Vallejos said. “Always with the UFC, I’ve been super-happy with the opportunities they’ve given me, and honestly, at this point, I feel like I’m ready for this step. I feel like I’m more confident than I have been before, and at this point, with the experience I’ve had and the fighters that I’ve fought, I feel the best I’ve ever been.”
To reach a fight of this magnitude less than two full years into his UFC tenure is a testament to not only what Vallejos has been able to do inside the Octagon, but how clearly ready he was for life on the biggest stage in the sport.
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Some of that could be gleaned from the way he handled himself in his first appearance on DWCS in Season 7, when he went the distance with an aggressive and dangerous prospect from the Fighting Nerds team named Jean Silva, who hit the ground running upon joining the UFC roster, elevating Vallejos’ stock by association. It was also noticeable in the way he went straight back to work after suffering the first — and to this point only — loss of his career, registering two more stoppage wins under the Samurai Fight House banner, setting up his return to the annual talent-search series.
After blasting through Cam Teague to earn his contract and SeungWoo Choi in his debut, the featherweight prospect successfully navigated a tough bout with fellow Contender Series grad Danny Silva, but it was the fight with Chikadze that truly highlighted his maturity as a fighter, earning a devastating knockout 89 seconds into the second stanza.
Vallejos credits staying put in Mar del Plata, his hometown, and remaining close with the same people that he has always surrounded himself with as keys to his ability to remain grounded and deal with the massive changes that come with rocketing to stardom and a place in the top 10 in the UFC featherweight division.
And while he’s never stopped putting in work in the gym, Vallejos has also made a point of focusing on the mental aspect of things, knowing how crucial it will be as he continues to navigate his newfound fame and celebrity.
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“I never left my home —I still live where I grew up — and I think the friends around me and the people I’ve always had have kept my feet planted on the ground no matter how much fame or anything else is coming up,” explained Vallejos, who used his eight months between fights to take a small vacation, visit family, and take a trip to train with Charles Oliveira and the Chute Boxe Diego Lima crew in Sao Paulo as well.
“I grew in the mental aspect,” he added. “To me, it was something that was very important for me to be ready for this opportunity; preparing myself mentally to fight big names, preparing myself for all this fame that is coming at me, handling it the right way. I’m really focused on making sure my mental is good going into this fight and the future ones.”
Though not the main event, Saturday’s clash with Sterling is even higher stakes than his headlining turn in March.
Featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his belt in October, bouncing Movsar Evloev from the ranks of the unbeaten, and while Silva looms as the presumptive No. 1 contender, Sterling has been in the mix as well, and a big showing this weekend could elevate Vallejos into that conversation as well.
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Now, Vallejos is fully confident he has earned this opportunity, and believes his effort this weekend in Qatar will show he’s ready for even more.
“It means that I get to keep growing, keep showing my skills as a fighter, and it will prove that I deserve the opportunity to fight for the title,” he said of fighting Sterling.
As for what he needs to do to prove that, his plan is quite simple.
“Get a sick knockout, surprise and impress Dana White, Hunter (Campbell), and the matchmakers,” he said emphatically. “And get enough traction to where it gets to Volkanovski and gets to the point where he wants the fight.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.