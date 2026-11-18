A member of Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’24, Vallejos picked up a trio of wins in his first year, wrapping things up with a second-round, spinning backfist knockout of Giga Chikadze on the final card of 2025 that elevated him from being a quality newcomer to track to one of the most exciting prospects on the roster. He knew a step up in competition was coming, but to be paired off with a divisional mainstay and former interim title challenger like Emmett caught him off guard, not that it impacted his performance at all.

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This weekend, the 24-year-old rising star makes his second start of the year in the co-main event of UFC’s return to Qatar in a matchup with former bantamweight champion and top featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling, and this time, “El Chino” isn’t surprised by the pairing at all.

“I’m super-happy with the opportunity,” Vallejos said. “Always with the UFC, I’ve been super-happy with the opportunities they’ve given me, and honestly, at this point, I feel like I’m ready for this step. I feel like I’m more confident than I have been before, and at this point, with the experience I’ve had and the fighters that I’ve fought, I feel the best I’ve ever been.”