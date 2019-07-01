Kevin Lee Took Gillespie Fight Because It's "The Most Dangerous"

Lee chuckles, knowing that the punch line isn’t meant for laughs, but to show who he is.

“For me, as a fighter, this is the most dangerous fight that I could take, so that gets me up in the morning. He’s a big challenge.”

If you didn’t respect the 27-year-old Lee before, how could you not now? Gillespie is a legitimate threat in the lightweight division and Lee is coming off back-to-back losses to Dos Anjos and Al Iaquinta. A third straight would be crushing, but Lee’s mindset is that if he’s going to make a run at the title at 155 pounds, this is the perfect statement to declare that he’s back.

“At the end of the day, I’m a competitor,” he said. “I want to compete with the best and he (Gillespie) is the most decorated wrestler at 155 and one of the most decorated in all of the UFC. The kid would have been in the Olympics if it wasn’t for Jordan Burroughs, so a fight like that just does more for me. I’m a competitor; I’ve got to sleep at night, too. It’s not just the wins or the money; it’s about growing and getting a little bit better. And after a fight like this, it’s gonna show a lot of people where I stack up coming back down to ’55 and remind them who is the future of the division.”

For a while, it looked like that future had already arrived, especially after wins over Michael Chiesa and Edson Barboza. But in the last two bouts, it looked like Lee had lost his way. He doesn’t dispute that.