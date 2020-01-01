Kevin Lee Is Making His Potential A Reality

So, after the death of his longtime coach Robert Follis in late-2017, Lee marched on.

“A lot of people stepped up when Robert Follis passed away and I kept a lot of my same team,” he said. “But you can never replace a person and never replace that type of connection. Something was missing there.”

That didn’t stop Lee’s fighting career, though, for better or worse, often worse. The Michigan native scored a career-best win over Edson Barboza in early 2018, but that was followed by two defeats against Al Iaquinta and Rafael Dos Anjos, the latter loss coming in a brief visit to the welterweight division.

“I’m not working the same,” thought Lee, whose connection with Follis was why “The Motown Phenom” settled in Las Vegas several years ago.

“He was one of the main reasons I moved out to Las Vegas in 2014 in the first place,” said Lee. “Tragicially he passed away in 2017, and since then, it’s been a big hole in my life. He was more than a coach – he was a friend, he made me feel at home, and if you ever met him or knew him, when he spoke, you listened because he had such a big presence. I believed every word that he said. When he said I could be a world champion, I truly believed that and that’s what gave me that confidence and made me feel on top of the world.”