Kevin Holland Will Not Slow Down

He laughs, and his personality reminds you why so many people saw UFC stardom for him after his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. Holland didn’t get a contract that night, but less than two months later he was in the Octagon, going three rounds with Thiago Santos at UFC 227. Following that bout, Holland won three of his next four, and while the loss to fellow 185-pound prospect Allen stopped his rise momentarily, no one doubts his ability to bounce back and continue to rise up the ranks.

Don’t tell Holland that, though, as he feels like he’s not nearly where he needs to be nearly two years after his Contender Series fight.

“Man, I've been wasting time,” he said. “What have I been doing? That's horrible. Two years and I'm nowhere near where I want to be. Hopefully this COVID-19 thing can get over and we can get back out there and get to scrap so I can get back on track.”

Kevin, you are 3-2 in the big show, though.

“You gotta be your own worst critic,” he insists. “You gotta judge yourself harder than anybody else will. I don't want to lose. I want to win, win, win, win, win, no matter what. And if I stay with that hungry mentality, I'll be there a lot longer than a lot of these other guys.”

He’s right, and while he could be a little less hard on himself, his attitude has him facing in the right direction, and he hopes that direction leads him to a busy rest of the year. So don’t suggest that this little break is a good thing in order to get recharged.

“The body is a very significant thing, but my mind controls my body and my mind does not need a break,” Holland said. “My mind needs to go a little harder and do a little bit more. It would have been nice to fight in London, it would be nice to back door and get on May 2nd in Oklahoma City and then it would have been nice to back door that and be ready to go again in July, and then chill out until closer to Christmas. I'm a five-fight a year type of guy. To me, four fights should be the minimum, five fights should be the number. Three fights, I feel like there's so many months I just didn't do what I felt like I could have been doing or should have been doing.”