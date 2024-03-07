Kevin Holland Out To Prove Page Doesn't Belong

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Despite being unsure of who brought Page to the party, the duo are perfect dance partners for one another when you look at their respective approaches and intentions when they step onto the canvas, and, from a divisional standpoint, the pairing also makes a great deal of sense on paper, as well.

Page has only lost twice, each time in championship bouts, both on the scorecards, and he subsequently avenged one of those setbacks. He’s clearly been one of the better welterweights in the sport competing beyond the UFC walls, and stepping in with Holland on Saturday is a perfect means of measuring where he fits in the division right out of the chute this weekend.

As for Holland, he returns to Miami, where he won last April by knocking out Santiago Ponzinibbio in the third round at UFC 287, is stationed at No. 13 in the welterweight rankings and entrenched as the caliber of competitor one has to beat in order to advance into the Top 10 in the 170-pound weight class. Turning back the new arrival in his highly anticipated, much publicized promotional debut would be a marquee win on a major card; the kind of thing that would further elevate Holland’s standing in the division, and likely garner more eyeballs than a victory over someone positioned closer to him in the pecking order.

Of course, the 31-year-old “Trailblazer” has a different perspective on things.