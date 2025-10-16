Kevin Holland: ‘Just Enjoy Me’

In Kevin Holland fashion, his bout with Malott is his fifth of 2025. During the stretch, he's shown some of his best work, including a submission win over Vicente Luque at UFC 316 and a decision win over Gunnar Nelson in London. However, it also included some of what had plagued him in the past. He was outsized in his return to middleweight, losing to UFC Vancouver headliner Reinier de Ridder at UFC 311. He also lost a competitive slugfest against Daniel Rodriguez last time out at UFC 318.

As is his won't, Holland believes what cost him that decision was fixable choices, and he’ll attempt to show as much against Malott, who is coming off a knockout victory over Charles Radtke at UFC 315. The Ontario-native and fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus is 3-1 in his home country, with his lone loss in that stretch, and only defeat in the UFC, coming against Neil Magny in a come-from-behind effort.

Holland has respect for Malott and believes his quality is legitimate, but he also doesn’t spend much time dwelling on opponents. Rather, he's focused on opening his own gym in Texas: Squabble MMA & Grappling. With his own space, Holland enjoys command over all the big and small aspects that come with running one’s own gym and seemingly relishes every second.

“It's amazing, bro,” he said. “Every day I wake up and am pretty happy that I have my own spot… I don't think there is a bad thing. Sometimes, everybody's not at the gym, but that means I just get the whole spot to myself. Either way, I'm happy as hell… I want to be able to have a spot to where people don't feel like they're it's a problem giving their 10 percent. I want to have a spot where fighters can pull up in the DFW and say, ‘Bro, this has everything.’ In Vegas, (they) have beautiful gyms, and you have the (UFC Performance Institute) where they can go eat and get massages. They can go get physical training. They can get everything they need. I just want to be able to do that in Texas.”