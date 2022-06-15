Kevin Holland: Here To Fight

After back-to-back defeats to top middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson, Holland made the move to welterweight and was slated to fight Alex Oliveira to kickstart his 2022 campaign. In an exhilarating bout, Holland capitalized off a knockdown, jumping on top of Oliveira and unloading vicious ground-and-pound to end the fight in the second round.

Three months later, Holland makes the short trip from his training ground in Fort Worth, Texas, to the Moody Center in Austin to fight Tim Means at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett, in front of a hometown crowd of 15,000.

“It always feels good to fight in front of the hometown people,” Holland said. “I’m looking forward to it, getting out there and getting the job done."

But the location doesn’t seem to draw any more intrigue from “Trailblazer” than the empty APEX. Stepping into the Octagon against Means, Holland isn’t inspired by the fans or the glamour, but by his passion for fighting.

“It wouldn’t matter if it was a big crowd or no crowd,” Holland said. “You see me do pretty good in 2020 when there was no crowd and you see me do okay when there is a crowd, so I’m just happy to fight. I like to fight.”

Holland’s resume validates those words. Holding multiple UFC records, Holland is currently tied for the most wins in a calendar year with five in 2020, the most ever in the middleweight division. He also holds the record for most Octagon appearances in a 12-month period with seven from May 2020 to April 2021.

Riding a three-fight win steak, Means is coming into this fight seemingly at his best. After nearly a year away from the cage, though, Means’ momentum may have stalled. Looking at that recent success, Holland doesn’t see anything to bat an eye toward. His opponent’s overall career experience, however, is something to note.