Kevin Holland Has Unfinished Business

Though he was scheduled to fight Antonio Arroyo in Sao Paulo in November, he could step in for a fight in October, no problem.

“I figured I’d get two checks instead of one,” he said.

The promotion did book another fighter to replace him in Brazil, but that’s okay, because the opponent presented in Boston had Holland licking his chops. Brendan Allen, who is making his UFC debut in Boston, was a name Holland had in his sights when they both competed under the Legacy Fighting Alliance banner.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he still wants smoke? I got all the smoke. Let’s get it. Let’s run it,’” Holland said. “It’s looking good. I like it.”