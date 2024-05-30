Kevin Holland Fights Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime

UFC Store
There’s never bad energy around Kevin Holland during a fight week, as he walks into his interviews with a smile on his face, and later is heard singing around the rest of the hotel.
It’s only been three months since he was last in action, earlier this year at UFC 299 in Miami against Michael “Venom” Page, but that feels like a lifetime ago for Holland. After falling on the wrong side of the scorecards against Page, the 31-year-old says he took some time away from training and had loads of fun partying it up, as well.
This weekend, he returns to the 185-pound division, after spending some time at 170 pounds, and his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk was one that came together fairly quickly, Holland noting that he was called to fight just prior to UFC 301 earlier this month. It wasn’t the original plan for “Trailblazer,” but he’s someone who likes to stay active and he didn’t have time to waste. So while this camp was a short one for Holland, that wasn’t a problem, as he says he likes them short, sweet and fun.
Holland made his way to the welterweight division in 2022, after spending time up at 185 pounds, where he saw quite a bit of success. Since his UFC debut in 2018, Holland has gone 8-4 with 1NC at 185 pounds. His welterweight run has been a mixed bag of results, going 4-4, most recently dropping his last two contests to Page and Jack Della Maddalena at the hands of the judges.
His answer for the strength he’s bringing to this fight at middleweight is simple.
“I got more ass. It means more knockout power. It's always a good thing.”
He has earned 14 of his 25 wins by knockout, but that isn’t all that he is bringing to the table, as he has secured seven wins by submission. His last victory against Michael Chiesa at UFC 291 last July came by submission, showing that the 31-year-old isn’t just a threat on the feet, but also on the mat.
Oleksiejczuk also brings some power into the matchup, earning 14 of his 19 wins by knockout, with only one submission victory, meaning this fight could be a striker’s delight and a fun one for fans to tune in to.
There is a little bit of redemption for Holland coming into this fight due to Oleksiejczuk’s victory over Texas’ Chidi Njokuani. Holland also trains in Texas, so he is coming into this matchup to make things right from that fight in Singapore last August.
“(Oleksiejczuk) beat a fellow guy that trains out of Texas in Chidi Njokuani, so I'm really happy to go out there and go bang bang with this guy,” Holland said. “I can't wait to get the job done.”
The key for Holland to get back in the win column on Saturday night isn’t complicated.
“Straight right hands down the pipe,” Holland said. “That's all it takes. Don't be scared to throw that thing.”
