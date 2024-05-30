Kevin Holland Fights Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime

It’s only been three months since he was last in action, earlier this year at UFC 299 in Miami against Michael “Venom” Page, but that feels like a lifetime ago for Holland. After falling on the wrong side of the scorecards against Page, the 31-year-old says he took some time away from training and had loads of fun partying it up, as well.

This weekend, he returns to the 185-pound division, after spending some time at 170 pounds, and his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk was one that came together fairly quickly, Holland noting that he was called to fight just prior to UFC 301 earlier this month. It wasn’t the original plan for “Trailblazer,” but he’s someone who likes to stay active and he didn’t have time to waste. So while this camp was a short one for Holland, that wasn’t a problem, as he says he likes them short, sweet and fun.

Holland made his way to the welterweight division in 2022, after spending time up at 185 pounds, where he saw quite a bit of success. Since his UFC debut in 2018, Holland has gone 8-4 with 1NC at 185 pounds. His welterweight run has been a mixed bag of results, going 4-4, most recently dropping his last two contests to Page and Jack Della Maddalena at the hands of the judges.