Kevin Holland | Chasing History In 2025

“I probably grappled less getting ready for this guy,” he added when asked if he focused more on his grappling ahead of sharing the Octagon with “RdR,” who has earned a dozen of his 18 career wins via submission. “If he subs me, that’d be f***in’ crazy. I don’t think he does anything great on the ground.

“Him in the Gerald Meerschaert fight was fun; Gerald is a tough person to fight — I’ve been there before, done that before — but that being said, Meerschaert just made a slight mistake, and had Meerschaert not made that mistake, I think Meerschaert would have won in round three; that guy was ready to quit.”

Holland’s read of de Ridder’s debut effort plays directly into his plan of attack for Saturday night, where he intends to batter the former ONE Championship two-division titleholder to the point that he does, in fact, give up.

“If it goes three, I think we’ll spend one of those rounds up against the cage, him trying to take me down, ultimately him not being able to do it the way he wants to,” he said, offering his thoughts on how he sees the fight playing out. “Beatin’ him up a little to the body, beatin’ him up a little bit on the feet, beatin’ him up a little bit on the head. I said the body, the feet, and the head, and literally that’s where I mean: stompin’ his feet, kneeing his body, and blasting his head.