Kevin Holland Back To Answer Some Questions

“Any time Marvin says something and I got the chance to say something back—whether I run the Twitter or someone else runs the Twitter—it’s all ok by me. It’s ‘F*** Marvin Vettori’ and ‘F*** Derek Brunson’ until the day we die.”

The two aforementioned middleweights account for Holland’s recent, uncharacteristic two-fight skid, and he’s not letting it go. But is it gamesmanship or actual venom?

“I got a little venom for all these guys; I don’t really care for none of them. None of them are my friends, you know what I mean?”

With Vettori in particular, the business feels unfinished.

“He’s young, I’m young...we’re somewhere down the line in each other’s future, whether it’s in the cage or somewhere else. Whatever.”

Those two losses obviously didn’t sit well with “Trailblazer,” not only for the obvious reasons, but also because it disrupted his cadence. Since competing on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2018, Holland has averaged more than four fights a year ever since. But he understood that if he was ever to beat peers like Vettori and Brunson, he needed more wrestling tools in his toolbox.