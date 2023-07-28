Kevin Holland Always Keeps It Real

The welterweight fan favorite keeps an open dialogue with his fans, the media, and even sometimes his opponents mid-fight.

He wants to put on a performance that has fans on the edge of their seats, and be in the type of fights that they keep talking about after they leave the arena or shut off their TV.

Order UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

Holland knows that it’s unlikely that every fight will be fireworks, but he does his best to put on a show, no matter the matchup. This holds true, even when Holland and his elite striking goes up against a grappling specialist.

At UFC 291, Holland believes he’s in one of those matchups and the Texas native doesn’t view that as a bad thing. He’ll collide with Michael Chiesa in Salt Lake City, and he’ll have to showcase the evolution of his wrestling game.